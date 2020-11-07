Owensboro Health has named its 2020 President’s Award recipients.
This year, OH named 12 of its team members for their commitment of the organizations core commitments of integrity, teamwork, excellence, service, resect and innovation, according to a release from OH.
Established in 1996, recipients of the award are nominated by their peers. The tradition allows members of the OH team to recognize those they see going above and beyond. For leadership, presenting this award is an enjoyable experience, said Greg Strahan, Owensboro Health president and CEO.
“The President’s Award winners are genuinely special to us. Their devotion to Owensboro Health’s mission to heal the sick and to improve the health of the communities we serve, is exemplary,” he said. “They go the extra mile for our patients and for each other.”
The recipients are as follows:
• Megan Beeler, R.N., nursing supervisor: Owensboro Health Regional Hospital Observation Unit
• Lauren Calhoun, Hospital Billing: Owensboro Health Business Center
• Jason Collins, director of Inpatient Pharmacy: Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
• Brenda Fowler, administrative assistant: Owensboro Health Medical Group, Madisonville Multicare.
• Don Jarboe, maintenance technician: Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
• Donna L. Jones, guest services: Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
• Julie Lanham, R.N.: Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Labor and Delivery.
• Courtney Phelps, LPN: Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Healthplex, Family Medicine.
• Marshall Eddie Prunty, M.D., hospitalist: Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
• Thomas Troutman, fitness sales representative: Owensboro Health Healthpark.
• Sherry Turner, administrative assistant: Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Case Management.
Jared Williams, R.N.: Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Critical Care.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
