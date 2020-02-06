Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital have put visitor restrictions in place starting Thursday, Feb. 6 due to flu and influenza-like illness increasing throughout the region and the state.
Restrictions were initiated after Owensboro Health Regional Hospital’s lab performed more than 200 rapid flu tests in a seven-day period while statewide flu activity is categorized at the “widespread” level, according to a press release.
Visitor restrictions at either Owensboro Health hospital include the following:
Visitors should be kept to a minimum and only include persons essential for the patient’s care and emotional well-being.
Children under age 18 should not visit patients.
Anyone with a cold, respiratory illness or flu symptoms should refrain from visiting. These symptoms include one or more of the following: Fever or chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose and/or sneezing, muscle/body aches, headaches and fatigue.
