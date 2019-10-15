Owensboro Health will present "The Doc Is In: Resources for Breast Cancer" from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Healthpark, 1006 Ford Ave.
Dr. Patrick Padgett, OH Medical Group — Outpatient Imaging; Dr. Janae Kittinger, OH Plastic Surgery and Dermatology; and Dr. Jessica Raque, OH Medical Group — Surgical Specialists will lead the informational session. They will be joined by members of the education and nurse navigation team for the panel discussion.
A light lunch will be provided. To attend, call 270-688-5433.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.