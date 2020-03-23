A patient is being treated for the coronavirus at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
The health system is not releasing information about age or gender, but we know the person lives in Muhlenberg County.
He or she is in good condition at OHRH.
He or she was one of two people in Muhlenberg County recently diagnosed.
Treatment started at OH Muhlenberg Community Hospital, and the patient recently transferred to OHRH.
The others in the area who have tested positive for the coronavirus are recuperating in their homes.
