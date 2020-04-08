Eight employees at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a press release from Owensboro Health.
Dr. Michael Kelley, OHRH’s chief medical officer, declined to give more details or specify the departments where the staff members worked.
Kelley said the employees are “doing well” and have been quarantined at their homes.
He added that having staff test positive for the virus was anticipated.
“We employ 4,500,” Kelley said. “So when we put that into perspective, it’s not something we would not expect.”
