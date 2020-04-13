Owensboro Health and Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center recently signed a letter of intent, paving the way for the Leitchfield-based hospital to join OH later this summer.
If all goes as planned, Twin Lakes would become the third hospital in the OH system, joining OH Regional Hospital and OH Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
"For both organizations, this is an exciting day that holds tremendous promise for the future of healthcare in our region," Greg Strahan, OH president and CEO, said in a press release. "By working together as one system, we can help more people and have a significant impact on the communities we serve, and that is a vision we all share."
Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center is a 75-bed, acute-care hospital in Grayson County. The hospital is located between Rough River Lake and Nolin River Lake. It serves more than 115,000 residents in Grayson, Breckinridge, Ohio, Butler, Edmonson, Hart and Hardin counties.

