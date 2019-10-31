November is Native American Heritage Month across the United States.
To honor the Native American community, the Owensboro Human Relations Commission (OHRC) is teaming up with up with Kentucky Wesleyan College, the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, the Kentucky Native American Heritage Museum as well as the downtown Hampton Inn to present the community with a Native American Celebration on Saturday.
The free celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on KWC's front lawn and will be both an educational and visually stimulating experience, said Kaitlin Nonweiler, OHRC executive director.
"We want to emphasize that this will be very educational," she said. "It won't just be a visual display, but there will be a historical and educational component as well. It will be set up like a festival so people will be able to pick and choose what they want to see and when they want to see it."
The celebration will kick off with a grand entry and a victory song performed by Hawk Laughing, which will honor veterans, and then open up to a teepee presentation by educator Regina Laughing, who will explain women's roles in a predominantly matriarchal society as well as her own Cherokee heritage. Laughing's husband Hawk will also share traditional songs and dances as well as aspects of his Mohawk heritage.
The husband and wife duo lead informative community outreach programs to area schools, said Vicky Montalvo, OHRC community outreach coordinator.
"Hawk has a master's (degree) in Native American Studies," she said. "He and Regina do a lot of work with schools and community outreach programs educating people about their traditions. He will be performing various traditional dances as well as the victory and flag song at 10 a.m. in honor of the veterans."
The celebration will showcase a wide array of dances, songs, traditional food as well as craft and bead work, through the Laughing family and other vendors as well as a mobile museum exhibit courtesy of Ken Phillips with the Kentucky Native American Heritage Museum. There will also be a donation box and traditional blanket dance meant to raise funds to help pay volunteers as well as the cost of performers, Nonweiler said.
Prior to Saturday's festivities, Nonweiler, along with the Laughing family, will join community members at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History for the museum's grand opening of its Native American exhibit, Nonweiler said.
"We have partnered with the museum and some of our Saturday participants to highlight the museum's new exhibit," she said. "That will begin at 7 p.m. at the museum on Friday and be open to the public.
"It will really be an enriching weekend and will provide our community with a unique opportunity to learn about our region's native past."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
