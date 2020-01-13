An Owensboro man was arrested Sunday after forcing his way into a woman's car Saturday evening while she was at a gas station.
Scott Edward Gerrard, 42, of the 3500 block of Becker Drive, was arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree strangulation, first-degree robbery, and theft by unlawful taking of an automobile, after he jumped into a woman's car while she was at the Marathon Station at West Second Street and Castlen Street.
According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Department arrest report, once inside the vehicle, Gerrard allegedly demanded that the woman drive away. He also demanded money, and "then began choking her while she was driving" because "he didn't like the way she was driving," the arrest report said.
The woman pulled up to the Shell Station at 30 Bon Harbor Drive and ran inside the store and called the police.
Gerrard drove away with her vehicle, which was later found at a residence in east Daviess County. Gerrard was also found at that residence and arrested.
He is currently in the Daviess County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.