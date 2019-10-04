An Owensboro man was cited to court Tuesday in connection with an incident last week, where a suspicious box was found in a field on Kentucky 54.
Jordan M. McClure, 30, of Indian Creek Loop, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance in the incident, where a suspicious ammo box was found by a person bush-hogging a field near Country Heights Elementary School and the Daviess County East Fire Station on Kentucky 54.
Homes nearest where the device was found were evacuated, and some side roads were closed, although traffic was allowed to continue on Kentucky 54. Alternative bus routes were developed or school buses to reach Country Heights.
Major Bill Thompson, head of investigations for the sheriffs' department, said the ammo box contained a handgun, a air soft gun, a plastic rifle stock and four grams of meth. The box also contained a "low-ordinance explosive device," Thompson said.
The Owensboro Police Department Hazardous Device Unit fired a "water round" at the box, which detonated. Investigators were able to gather evidence from the box.
A search warrant was served at McClure's home on Monday, and items were found connecting McClure the box, Thompson said.
On Tuesday, McClure was cited to court on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree wanton endangerment. The trafficking charged was enhanced because a firearm was found in the box with methamphetamine, Thompson said.
Sheriff's Department reports say McClure has a "mental condition," so McClure was issued a summons to court rather than being served an arrest warrant.
Thompson said McClure is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Oct. 4.
