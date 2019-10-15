An Owensboro man was charged with attempted murder, attempted assault and other charges after leading Kentucky State Police troopers on a chase that began in Warren County and ended in Ohio County.
Levi D. Lyons, 30, of the 4400 block of West Fifth Street Road was arrested by state troopers after they forced his vehicle to a stop Monday afternoon on I-165 in Ohio County.
The incident began in Warren County when sheriff's deputies there attempted to stop Lyons' vehicle at 4 p.m. Monday. The vehicle sped off and Warren County deputies ended the pursuit.
KSP reports say a Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officer spotted Lyons in Butler County and gave chase. Trooper Daniel Priddy, public affairs officer for KSP in Bowling Green, said state troopers took over the pursuit.
"I believe the speed was upwards of 100" miles per hour at times, Priddy said.
In Ohio County, a spike device deflated two of Lyons' tires. At that point, Lyons began swerving at patrol vehicles, striking two of them, Priddy said. None of the troopers were injured.
A trooper was able to stop Lyons' vehicle with a "pit maneuver" that caused him to spin out and stop, Priddy said. Lyons was then arrested.
Lyons is charged with attempted murder (police officer), attempted second-degree assault (police officer), driving under the influence, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree fleeing/evading police and several misdemeanors.
Lyons was being held Tuesday in the Ohio County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
