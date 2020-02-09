An Owensboro man was charged Sunday in relation to Saturday's shooting at Chautauqua Park.
Ty G. Hardison, 18, of the 3100 block of Spring Run, was charged with first-degree robbery.
Owensboro police were called Saturday afternoon to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital after a man had been brought in with a gunshot wound. Owensboro Police Department Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said the man's injuries were not life-threatening.
Boggess said officers are still "very early" in this investigation, and he expects more information to be forthcoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.