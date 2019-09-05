Owensboro man in North Carolina to help Hurricane Dorian victims

Stan Scott left Owensboro Monday to help victims of Hurricane Dorian.
Early Wednesday afternoon, Scott and his partner on the mission, Leroy Harris of Buchanan, Tennessee, were headed to Greenville, North Carolina.
Scott has volunteered with the Red Cross for a decade. He's served on more than 20 missions during that time.
He worked as a Daviess County Public Schools educator for 32 years. He taught industrial technology at Apollo High School, served as the school's assistant principal and coached football many years.
For two days, he was staged in Montgomery, Alabama. At first, Scott thought he would be going to Florida.
"You've got to be really flexible," he said of volunteering during disasters. "Plans change constantly."
The No. 1 priority is meeting victims' needs.
He is driving one of the Red Cross' emergency response vehicles, which can be used in many situations.
"Chances are we will assist with mobile feeding," Scott said. "But we could also be directed to distribute emergency supplies."
When volunteers are deployed, the Red Cross likes them to serve at least two weeks. The agency prefers three weeks. Scott plans to stay two weeks.
He said the Red Cross puts its volunteers in places where they can assist victims of natural disasters as quickly as possible, but the agency doesn't put volunteers in harm's way.
On Sunday, the Western Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross deployed eight people to await the arrival of Hurricane Dorian.
Evelyn Miller, local Red Cross executive director, knew of one emergency medical technician from Ohio County who went.
Scott doesn't know of anyone else from Owensboro who was deployed.
CNN reported Wednesday that Hurricane Dorian could hit anywhere along the coast of the Carolinas on Friday.
