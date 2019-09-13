Owensboro man indicted on multiple child sexual abuse charges

An Owensboro man was indicted this week on 25 charges of sexual abuse that include rape, sodomy and using of a minor in a sexual performance.
Brandon M. Sally, 46, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was indicted by the Daviess County grand jury after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police's Internet Crimes Against Children detective in Madisonville.
Court records say the investigation began last September when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided tips about a Tumblr account that had uploaded two images of suspected child pornography to the web. The center was able to provide the IP address that had uploaded the images, and detectives determined the address was assigned to Sally's then-address in the 1300 block of West First Street.
The images were accessed by detectives and were of young females of undetermined ages engaged in sexual acts, court records say. Additional images uploaded from the same IP address later were also obtained and showed images of girls between the ages of 10 and 12 years old engaged in sexual acts with adults, records say.
A Tumblr account was connected to the IP address. Of 25 sexually explicit images uploaded from the account, "the majority ... appear to be child exploitation" and 16 of the images "appear to have been produced by the owner of the account," reports say. The locally produced images were of a man "engaging in sexual acts with a prepubescent female," reports said.
Investigators began surveillance of Sally's home in July but learned he had moved, and information was received that he was living at the Colonel House, reports say. In July, detectives interviewed Sally, who at first denied knowing about the images. Sally's arrest citation says Sally was then shown images and confirmed they were of him.
Sally's cell phone was examined and detectives found "some of the same images contained in the cyber tips, and social media accounts ... along with additional images of the prepubescent female" being sexually abused and possibly raped, the arrest citation says.
Sally was indicted with two counts of first-degree rape (victim under age 12), which is a class A felony. He was also indicted with two counts of first-degree sodomy, which is also a class A felony; three counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance, a class B felony; 10 counts of promoting a minor in a sexual performance, a class B felony and eight counts of distribution of matter depicting a sexual performance by a minor, a class D felony.
Sally is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center on a $500,000 full cash bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Daviess Circuit Court on the charges on Sept. 20.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
