Owensboro man reportedly arrested in Belize by police

An Owensboro man released on bail in a child sexual abuse case was apprehended in Central America on Thursday, according to a Belize TV station.
Lad Duane Ottofy, 60, of Owensboro, was detained in Belize after a special branch of the Belize Police Department searched an apartment, News 5 Live reported. The apartment in which he was found belongs to Belize senator Juliet Thimbriel, Breaking Belize News reported.
NBZ Live, another Belize TV outlet, reported Ottofy will be held in the country for 48 hours before being handed over to U.S. authorities.
Ottofy was charged in Daviess County last December on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of rape, one count of sodomy and one count of sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years old, according to court records. He was indicted by a grand jury three months later, court records show.
Ottofy allegedly abused a 12-year-old between November 2017 and December 2018, a citation says. He also had sexual contact with "several" juveniles, according to the Owensboro Police Department.
Lad posted a $25,000 bond in March, court records show.
The suspect's brother borrowed from his own 401(k) to post the bail for Lad, the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reported in July. Lad did not appear for his March 22 arraignment, the Messenger-Inquirer reported.
