Owensboro man who threatened judges sentenced to prison

An Owensboro man who plead guilty to threatening two Daviess County judges and relatives was sentenced Friday to five years in prison.
Troy R. Calvert, 42, of Philpot, pleaded guilty last week to five counts of intimidating a participant in a legal proceeding. The charges stem from Calvert, a former Daviess County sheriff's deputy, making threatening statements about Circuit Judge Jay Wethington, Family Court Judge Julie Hawes Gordon, his ex-wife, Tara Calvert, an attorney and relatives.
The incidents occurred over phone calls, which were recorded when Calvert was an inmate in the Daviess County Detention Center.
Calvert was initially charged with six counts of retaliation, but one of the charges was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Special Judge Ken Howard sentenced Calvert to five years in prison. Howard said Calvert was not eligible for probation Friday.
Howard said the charges did not warrant probation because the charges were "a challenge to the judicial system itself."
Under the plea agreement, Calvert is eligible to receive shock probation after serving 90 days of his sentence. Howard scheduled a shock probation hearing for Jan. 2.
