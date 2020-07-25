The Rev. Matt Shown, an Owensboro native, is only 25 years old, but he’s already begun his first full-time pastoral job at Crossroads Fellowship Church, located in the small western Kentucky town of Cadiz.
“It’s an exciting time,” Shown said. “Right now, my wife Dana and I are still living in Owensboro and driving down every Sunday, as we search for a place to live in Trigg County. Last Sunday was just my second week as full-time pastor.
“We’re looking forward to the opportunity God has presented us with.”
Moreover, Shown believes, the opportunity is particularly significant during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I see this as a time to continue to preach God’s word and allow God’s word to work on his people,” he said. “This is something I have confidence in during any season, and we’re certainly going through a season at this time.
“I also believe that the pandemic provides us a chance to re-think and start anew — we need to ask things like, ‘Why are we here?’ and ‘What is the church at its fundamental level?’ and ‘What’s the church really about?’ ”
It’s also a time, Shown believes, for a return to the basics of Christian faith.
“We need to get down to the very core, hear God’s word, and see God in the details of life,” Shown said. “We not only need to get back to the basics, we need to reconsider the basics, gain a clearer understanding of our purpose and values.
“At the end of the day, we need to have a more thorough understanding of how to best love God and best love our neighbor.”
For the past five years, Shown has had a bi-vocational career, working for the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association as a communications assistant in marketing, while also serving as a part-time pastor at Owensboro’s Garden Green Baptist Church.
“That kept me pretty busy,” Shown said, “but it’s been a wonderful experience.”
Shown grew up in Owensboro and came to know the Lord at age 15 while attending Yellow Creek Baptist Church.
“I was a young guy who was lit on fire for the Lord,” Shown said. “I got pretty active in evangelism right out of the gate, leading Bible studies in high school and college.
“I interned at Yellow Creek for a while and pastor Chris Holmes was a real mentor to me.”
Shown graduated from Daviess County High School, attained an undergraduate degree in business management from Western Kentucky University, and earned his masters of divinity from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville.
“My time at Southern was further confirmation to me regarding my calling to the ministry,” Shown said. “It felt natural to me. It wasn’t that I was looking for it — it kind of just came after me. That’s how God works.”
