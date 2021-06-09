Owensboro High School alumnus Andrew Wright was recently awarded the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as he prepares to continue his civil service career overseas.
Wright, an Owensboro native and 1997 graduate of OHS, said Tuesday that it was humbling to be recognized with the honor, which is the second-highest award currently presented to civilians by the U.S. Military.
“It definitely wasn’t just me,” Wright said. “It is being kind of in the right place at the right time, with the right team and hopefully just shepherding that team to do great things. ...This is definitely a team effort, like everything that we really do in the federal government.”
After attending what is now the Missouri University of Science and Technology and then the University of Kansas for graduate school where he received a degree in urban planning, Wright went to work for the military.
“I went and worked for the U.S. Air Force for about 10 years in a position they called a community planner,” he said.
It was during this time that Wright worked at Shepard Air Force Base in Texas, Little Rock Air Force Base in Arkansas and Yokota Air Base in Japan.
Following his work as a civilian for the U.S. Air Force, Wright went to work for the Army Corps of Engineers in the civil works program for the Omaha District Core of Engineers.
“I did that for about three years and transferred down to the Fort Worth District and the Regional Planning and Environmental Center, and there I was the branch chief for master planning for civil as well as military projects,” Wright said.
Now he will be returning to Japan where he will be working as the branch chief of construction of all the building the Army Corps of Engineers does throughout Japan for the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and also environmental projects.
Wright said he was presented with the award before leaving his last position to prepare for moving to the island of Okinawa, Japan.
While his career has taken him around the world, Wright’s hometown education traveled with him wherever he went.
“I think one of the best aspects of your primary education is just the ability to communicate,” he said. “I have readily used communication throughout my career, to sometimes take very complex situations and explain them in a way that everybody can either get on board or make a decision about. ... I think my time at Owensboro High School probably helped out with that.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
