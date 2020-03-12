Owensboro natives Chris and Nikki Hall expect to begin their two-week quarantine in either Texas or Georgia.
On Wednesday, the duo, who have been quarantined aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship docked at the Port of Oakland due to COVID-19, were notified that they would, after being aboard the ship since Monday, be spending the next 14 days at either Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, or Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia, said Chris Hall.
“They have been taking people off in groups according to their colored tag and group number,” he said. “We are expecting to get off today, according to the captain. We don’t know where we are going yet. People we have talked to from the ship said they were finding out when they get to the airport. We haven’t talked to the CDC directly and we haven’t gotten a lot of information. We will be tested and then our quarantine will start.”
The Hall’s began their Hawaiian cruise on Feb. 21. Initially departing from San Fransisco, they expected to be back in Owensboro on Saturday evening. Those plans changed while they were eating lunch with friends on March 4, he said.
“The captain (John Harry Smith) informed us that there was a possible case and we were headed to San Fransisco for testing. The Coast Guard flew out and dropped off kits.”
So far, 21 cases of coronavirus has been confirmed on the ship of more than 3,500 passengers and crew from 24 states and 54 countries; including two passengers and 19 of the 1,100 crew members.
Passengers of the ship, along with captain and crew, found out via television on Friday that cases had been confirmed from tests, a revelation that angered Captain Smith, Hall said.
“The captain was upset. They (Princess) have done a good job of keeping us informed and then the Vice President (Mike Pence) announced 21 cases on TV,” Hall said. “The captain said they were not made aware of what is going on. They were upset, but wanted us to prepare and prepare our families.”
By 2 p.m., Hall said, the ship was a “ghost town.”
“Outside of those balconies around ours, we really didn’t talk to anyone else,” he said. “You open the door, and it is crickets, like a horror movie. ... Everything was put away and shut down.
By Hall’s estimation, the United States government is unprepared, he said.
“Personally I feel they are scrambling,” he said. “It looks like a movie set out here. When we pulled into the court we were escorted by Coast Guard ships. There were helicopters flying around and before the first passengers got off it was hours. It is weird to think that all of this is happening to us...
“The cruise line has been great,” he said. “The crew is giving room service — we can get drinks, tea, soda, alcoholic beverages, snacks whatever we ask for. They are bringing three meals a day and they are comping everything for us. Princess Cruise Line, under the circumstances, has done a great job. How do you prepare for something like this? We have over 2,400 passengers and 1,100 crew — it is a lot of people to take care of.”
Despite the unique circumstances of their excursion, they will not be deterred from embarking on future cruises, he said.
“We have done several and unfortunately we got the one that got the coronavirus,” he said. “My wife and I talked and anytime you do anything there’s a chance. We are still healthy. We are fine. On cruise ships, you are around a lot of folks and there is a potential for something like this to happen, whether flu or noro(virus); unfortunately we got the wrong virus. Right now our focus is to get home to our kids and family. We never expected to be here this long and hopefully, we’ll be back in Owensboro sooner rather than later.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
