Members of the Owensboro Photography Club are hosting their annual show at Kentucky Wesleyan College's Ralph Center Gallery of Fine Arts through Nov. 22.
The club's 49th exhibition features 50 entries in two divisions -- limited edit and edited.
In the limited edit category, minor changes are allowed, such as switching from color to black-and-white, cropping or removing blemishes. This year's show has 31 entries in that division, said Eddie Atherton, club president.
The full edit division allows photographers more latitude. For example, they can use filters, alter photos with computer software or use multiple photographs to create one image.
This year's show opened on Oct. 29. Eight photographers earned a total of 13 awards, Atherton said.
"Four of those recognized were first-time winners," he said.
Judges were Kenny King of Dream Copy Photography, Darrin Phegley of Henderson and Jordyn Myracle of Henderson's Ohio Valley Art League.
"We had a diverse group of judges from different backgrounds," Atherton said. "We seek a balance of interests. We don't have just one judge who likes landscapes."
The show is free to the public. It is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Ralph Center at South Griffith Avenue and College Drive.
Phegley worked as a photojournalist at The Gleaner about 17 years. Now, he owns Darrin Phegley -- Capturing Life!, a Henderson County photography studio.
He judged OPC's show a few years ago and was pleased to serve again this year.
"The show shows a lot of versatility from advanced (photographers) to less advanced," Phegley said.
If area residents are interested in photography, the exhibition offers a glimpse of what local artists are doing, he said.
OPC meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of every month at the Ralph Center. On holidays, that schedule may change. Monthly meetings average about 20 members, who come from as far away as Madisonville, Henderson and Evansville.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
