Owensboro police are investigating a homicide this week at the Days Inn, 3720 New Hartford Road.
A news release says that police responded to a call about a medical emergency there on Wednesday as did the Owensboro Fire Department and AMR ambulance services.
They discovered Christopher Riggs, 38, of Owensboro dead at the scene.
After an autopsy on Thursday, the death was determined to be a homicide, the report said.
Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.