The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday in the 800 block of Walnut Street.
According to police, at 11:06 p.m., four black males forced their way into a home and when confronted by a resident, one fired a single gunshot before the group fled. There were multiple people in the residence at the time of the burglary, but no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary are encouraged to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.