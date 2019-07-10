The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a report of a firearm discharge that damaged a home in the 4100 block of Silent Doe Crossing on Tuesday evening.
According to police, about 6:28 p.m., gunshots were reported in the 4100 block of Buck Trail in the Bon Harbor area. Upon arriving, police discovered damage to the Silent Doe Crossing home. No one was injured in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
