The Owensboro Police Department is investigating reports of a firearm discharge about 3:38 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Allen Street.
According to a press release, an occupied residence was struck multiple times by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
Detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
