Owensboro Public Schools announced Wednesday afternoon that the entire district would be switching to virtual learning beginning Monday.
Virtual learning will continue through Dec. 4, according to Jared Revlett, OPS spokesman.
"Even though numbers in our school remain relatively low, the number of positive cases in our community have reached an alarming level, and only continue to climb," Revlett said. "At the same time, though, our schools have not had any cases of spread in our district. We do have a responsibility to help curb community spread and do our part to ensure that people are limiting their exposure to others to help lower the number of cases in the community."
