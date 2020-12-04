In a Facebook post late Thursday, officials with Owensboro Public Schools said students will continue with virtual learning until the start of winter break on Dec. 18.
Officials say they will assess the plans for returning in January over the school system's winter break.
The post is below:
"Due to Governor Andy Beshear's Executive Order mandating that public schools not return to in-person learning until the county is out of "red" status, Owensboro Public Schools will remain virtual only through December 18, 2020. We will reassess over the Winter Break about our plans for returning to school at the beginning of January."
This story has been corrected to say that learning will remain virtual until Dec. 18, which is the start of Winter Break. The semester ends Jan. 13.
