Owensboro Regional Recovery prepares to celebrate National Recovery Month

By the age of 15, Robert Bussing started drinking and smoking marijuana.
The Evansville native's high school career was troubled. At age 18, he made his first trip to jail.
In early 2017, Webster County law enforcement charged Bussing with possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of wanton endangerment. He served six months.
After his release, he was homeless, so he lived at the Harbor House on Clay Street in Henderson for a few weeks before he got a "nudge from a judge." Bussing was told to enter a recovery program or suffer the consequences.
Bussing moved to Owensboro Regional Recovery in July 2017. Since then, he has turned his life around by becoming sober, taking responsibility for his actions, finding work and moving out on his own.
"It all started with ORR," he said.
September is National Recovery Month. Bussing and ORR plan to celebrate big time.
One reason: Bussing, 25, starts a new job next month. He will be the new AmeriCorps worker for the Homeless Council of the Ohio Valley.
He left a job at Hausner Hard-Chrome to take the AmeriCorps position because working for the HCOV is a way to pay it forward, he said.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity," he said. "I'm grateful for what recovery has given me."
ORR officials are planning several free community events in September to mark National Recovery Month. They are:
• Join the Journey Recovery Walk -- 8 p.m. Sept. 6 at Legion Park
• Alumni Day -- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 7 at ORR, 4301 Veach Road. The nonprofit will serve a free lunch, provide horse rides, free T-shirts, bouncy houses, backyard Olympic games, cornhole, tug-of-war, fishing tourney, volleyball competition and raffles.
• Meth Crisis in Our Community -- a community forum on methamphetamine will take place at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Sts. Joseph & Paul Catholic Church's parish hall, 609 E. Fourth St.
• Recovery's Got Talent -- 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at BridgePointe Church in Wesleyan Park Plaza
Also, ORR will soon offer its residents a new program titled Portal New Direction. In preparation, employees took their training Monday.
Portal New Direction teaches life skills to people who have been incarcerated and are being released from jail or prison, said Sarah Adkins, ORR director. However, the program can be applied to people who leave recovery programs to start a new life on their own.
"Guys will stay here eight, 10, 12 or 18 months," Adkins said. "They get used to the routine and need help getting back out on their own."
Portal New Direction teaches them about housing, budgeting finances, applying for college, transportation, child care and how to apply for a new driver's license, among other important life skills.
"To do this by themselves can be overwhelming," said Kevin Coy, ORR counseling specialist.
Coy will be Portal New Direction's main facilitator. He will also work with Green River District Health Department's syringe exchange program.
It is important to celebrate Recovery Month, Adkins said. It is estimated 23 million Americans consider themselves to be in recovery.
"Whether you know it or not, you know someone in recovery," she said.
It's important to remember addiction is a treatable disease, ORR officials said. Also, it's critical to celebrate recovery and bring awareness to addiction.
"By celebrating (recovery), we let other people know there is hope," said Heidi Hidenrite, ORR outreach and development coordinator.
