The China-United States trade war has been waning on for more than a year now, and those in the steel, aluminum and farming business are feeling the crunch.
Locally, while many of the region's grain and manufacturing entities are tiring of consistent fluctuations in the market, the Owensboro Riverport Authority, an inland port and intermodal facility providing storage and handling services for various industries transporting their product via rail, barge or highway, has managed to keep their heads above water despite uncertain times, said Brian Wright, president and CEO of the authority.
"There is no doubt that there is some uncertainty in all of these industries," he said. "We are primarily a service provider that focuses on storing and handling facilities, so our success depends heavily on our customers being in the position, based on the dynamics of the market on any given day, to move a significant amount of product via barge, rail or highway. For example, in the 2017-18 year, we brought in 270,000 tons of aluminum versus just shy of 200,000 in 18-19."
Riverport officials budgeted accordingly in preparation of an uncertain market, he said.
"What we don't know going into this year is what the market will do," he said. "We had a strong start in July and August that we didn’t anticipate based off of what we thought the tariff impact would be. At the end of the day, consumers still need the product. If production slows down then that will trickle through the riverport. We haven’t necessarily seen that in our outbound products. However, it is an ever-changing market that can affect what we do on a daily basis."
To make up for the loss of aluminum moving back and forth from the authority, riverport officials have adopted a new steel coil and auto-frame business to aid in filling coveted warehouse space and maintaining the bottom line.
"The steel coil business is out of the norm for us," Wright said. "Especially compared to what we have been doing for the past five years. Luckily, it is a needed product that feeds its respective industry. Our new auto-frame business that started in February of this year has been a big help. We anticipate that will be a sustainable source of revenue for the next six years. Those businesses are helping us absorb any potential market changes on the aluminum and steel side."
Another facet that has proven lucrative is its sulfate facility that produces sodium bicarbonate. Beginning in 2014, the sulfate facility is a partnership between the authority and Solvay Chemicals meant to aid coal-burning facilities meet Environmental Protection Agency requirements through mitigating emissions impacts, Wright said.
"We have an agreement with Solvay to provide this service through 2025," he said, "with anticipation over time that natural gas prices may or may not stay stable and that there may be an influx in reduction of coal burning or stable coal burning. We added a second building to that facility this year because of the demand that Solvay has seen. It is unique compared to much of what we do. Our revenue is from handling the product and through capital recovery, meaning we built the facility and they will repay us over that 10-year term."
While these are uncertain times, Wright feels that the authority has the ability to maintain and stimulate business, he said, either through barge, train or truck.
"From a riverport standpoint, we can handle 95% of whatever service our customers require," he said. "Our primary objective, because we are so market-driven, is that we try to maintain diversity in our business between metal, steel, warehouse storage and our sulfate facility. The balance of diversity across multiple markets helps protect us from those fluctuations. We do not want all of our eggs in one basket. Our goal is to always provide whatever services are needed from a multi-purpose perspective and continue to be an economic driver for Owensboro and the region."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.