The Owensboro Symphony Youth and String Orchestras will kick off their 2021-22 season with their first rehearsals this month.
This will be their 52nd season.
The Youth Orchestra requires an audition and is for advanced middle schoolers and high schoolers.
The String Orchestra requires no audition and is for middle schoolers. A recommendation from the student’s school orchestra director or private teacher is required. If a student’s school does not have a program, at least two years of training is preferred before joining the String Orchestra.
Tom Stites, the director of the Youth Orchestra, said these orchestras aim to challenge the students.
“We try to play diverse music that is very exciting and challenging,” Stites said.
Each season typically brings about 70 students from 14 to 16 schools in and around Daviess County.
Stites said one of the most important aspects of the Youth and String Orchestras is building a sense of community among the students.
“We have a wonderful mix of highly motivated students,” Stites said.
The 2020-21 season was different than any prior season.
They had 55 students last year, and they were split into four groups during rehearsals. They distanced and did symptom and temperature checks at each meeting.
Stites said they were one of the only youth orchestras in the U.S. that was able to perform. They played at the RiverPark Center in late 2020.
“It was a strange, but successful year,” Stites said.
According to Stites, the Youth and String Orchestras follow the same guidelines as the school system does, so that is what they will base this season on.
Stites said they are planning to return to full rehearsals this season. They will be two hours long each Monday evening.
“We have a pretty unique organization,” Stites said. “We’re proud of it.”
The Youth Orchestra will hold auditions for its 2021-22 season from noon. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Owensboro Symphony Academy on 211 E. Second St. in Owensboro.
There are openings for all orchestral instruments: violin, viola, cello, bass, flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, trumpet, horn, trombone, tuba and percussion.
Students interested in joining Youth Orchestra can contact Stites at tom_stites@hotmail.com. For more information on auditions, visit owensboro symphony.org.
Students interested in joining String Orchestra can send their membership recommendation to Greg Olson at gregolson@owensborosymphony.org.
