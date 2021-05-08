The Owensboro Symphony’s Youth Orchestra will be putting on its annual spring concert next week at Blessed Mother Parrish Hall after it was canceled due to the pandemic last year.
The symphony and its youth programs, according to Owensboro Symphony CEO Gwen Payne, have been thriving despite the restrictions caused by the pandemic.
“The most important factor for us is staying engaged with our students,” Payne said. “They all love what they’re doing with Youth Orchestra.”
Payne said that everything came to a halt this time last year after they were forced to cancel their youth spring concert and their main concert.
“We went into a mode of reinventing how we connected with students and the community as a whole,” Payne said.
This year, they are able to hold the concert in a large enough venue to ensure social distancing in the crowd. Payne hopes that the community turns out for the event.
“The students have worked very hard, even through the restrictions and everything that’s been thrown at them for the past year,” Payne said.
The Owensboro Symphony is currently planning on having its large orchestra concert on June 5.
The spring concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday at Blessed Mother Parish Hall, 601 E. 23rd St. in Owensboro.
Tickets are $10 each, and can be purchased online at OwensboroSymphony.com, or at 270-684-0661.
