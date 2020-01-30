Nicholas “Cole” Bullis joined the Boy Scouts of America as a fifth grader because he liked camping and other outdoor experiences.
Now, about seven years later, he has climbed the ranks in the organization to earn the elite Eagle Scout designation, for which he will be honored Sunday in a Court of Honor ceremony with his troop.
Bullis, 18, of Owensboro, is an Owensboro High School senior who had to meet the requirements to become an Eagle Scout. He had to not only complete tasks to earn the mandatory badges but he also had to finish a project that would benefit the community.
Bullis heard from many individuals about how the Rudy Mines Trail at Ben Hawes Park needed benches for visitors.
“I thought it seemed like a nice idea,” he said.
He said the process involved pitching his idea to the scout board and filling out the required paperwork. Then he approached the parks board. Once that was all approved, Bullis was able to begin the project.
The lumber and water seal for the benches were donated by The Home Depot and Lowe’s Home Improvement, and Bullis collected donations from Sunday School classes at First Christian Church to purchase pre-formed ends for the three benches. Then, he, along with fellow troop and family members, assembled and got them painted.
Bullis’ Troop No. 3010 Scoutmaster David Ruckdeschel has worked with him throughout his time in the Scout program, he said in a release sent by the Owensboro Parks & Recreation Department.
“Cole has been an active participant and youth leader in Troop No. 3010 since first joining as a Webelos Scout many years ago,” Ruckdeschel said. “Because of the varied scouting experiences, Cole has met and exceeded all of the challenges and skills that have been presented to him. These challenges and skills include camping, cooking, leadership, citizenship and a sense of duty to the community.”
He said he is honored to have worked with Bullis and to assist him in his path to becoming an Eagle Scout.
According to the Boy Scouts of America, only about 5.7% of scouts on average earn their Eagle. In 2018, 52,160 scouts earned Eagle Scout designations.
Bullis said he was motivated to pursue becoming an Eagle Scout because his uncle was one and it seemed like a high honor he wanted to achieve. He always liked the freedom he had in the Boy Scouts, he said.
“I liked the morals and practical skills it helped to teach me,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
