The city of Owensboro will celebrate Arbor Day with the planting of eight dogwood trees Friday at James Mason Park.
Mayor Tom Watson will read a proclamation at 2 p.m. during the public event at the park, 1401 W. Seventh St.
“I think the beautification of our community is extremely important for a multitude of reasons, the least of which is economic development,” Watson said Friday.
Watson said Friday that it will not be the first time the city will recognize Arbor Day, which traces its origins to J. Sterling Morton, a former newspaper editor and acting governor, who proposed a “tree planting holiday” to the Board of Agriculture in January 1872.
According to the Arbor Day Foundation, the first Arbor Day was celebrated April 10, 1872, with prizes offered to Nebraska counties and individuals for the largest number of properly planted trees that day.
It is estimated that more than 1 million trees were planted in Nebraska on the first Arbor Day.
Arbor Day was officially made a Nebraska state holiday in 1885, and by 1920, more than 45 states and U.S. territories were celebrating the event annually.
The Arbor Day Foundation was established in 1972 to commemorate the centennial of the inaugural event.
According to the foundation, it is one of the world’s largest conservation organizations, distributing and planting more than 10 million trees per year.
Arbor Day is also an opportunity to teach the children of the community about the importance of trees and the role they have in nature, which is something Watson said is important knowledge to pass on.
“A few years ago I planted a tree at Legion Park and had the schoolchildren participate,” he said.
“That is something I think they will remember for a while.”
One of the foundation’s programs, the Community Tree Recovery, was launched in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Designed to replant trees in areas that have sustained wildfires, floods, tornados and other natural disasters, more than 5 million have been planted through that program alone.
Watson said Owensboro is no stranger to natural beauty, such as its Dogwood-Azalea Trail, and celebrating Arbor Day is in keeping with that.
“It just falls into place as another way to enhance the beauty of Owensboro.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.