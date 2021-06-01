Owensboro veteran Adrian P. Bambini was recently inducted into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame along with 16 other Kentucky veterans.
Bambini was nominated in early 2020, but the selection process was delayed due to COVID-19. Bambini said that he was elated when he found out he was selected.
“I was really pleased, and honored, since there were only 17 selections made and so many veterans in Kentucky,” Bambini said. “I feel totally blessed.”
Bambini said that the time he spent in the Army gave him the opportunity to do things that he feels he wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise.
After his time in the Army, Bambini has dedicated most of his life to volunteer work. He spent 20 years volunteering for Radcliff Forestry and Conservation Board.
Since he’s been in Owensboro, Bambini has helped to maintain the trails at the Joe Ford Nature Center. He also volunteers at Camp LouCon in Leitchfield.
Being inducted to the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame is not the first time Bambini has been awarded for his achievements. He received Kentucky’s Volunteer of the Year award in 2009, Louisville’s WLKY Bell Award in 2016 which is given to community volunteers, and the Spirit of Radcliff award in 2019 for his work in the city.
“Volunteering is just super,” Bambini said. “There is so much joy to bring to other people by helping them.”
Bambini moved from Radcliff to Owensboro with his wife in 2019. He said that after living in Kentucky for 40 years, he couldn’t believe that he hadn’t been to Owensboro more.
“I’m proud to say that I’m from Owensboro these days,” Bambini said. “I think my wife and I have walked the entire Greenbelt.”
Bambini spent more than 20 years in the U.S. Army, and reached the rank of lieutenant colonel before retiring.
An induction ceremony for 2021’s Hall of Fame inductees will be on Sept. 11 in Lexington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.