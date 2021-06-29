An Owensboro woman is hoping for the safe return of three bags of family mementos that were stolen from her car on June 22.
Anna Kuthy, 44, came to the United States from Poland at 17 years old. Her grandmother, who passed away in 2002, and her mother, who passed away in November, stayed in Poland. Kuthy frequently visited them over the years.
Kuthy and her husband had returned from a trip to Poland where they collected family mementos and put them into the bags. Exhausted from traveling, the couple left their luggage in their car in the 1300 block of Allen Street and planned to unpack it the next morning.
That was when her husband discovered that three of six bags were missing from the car. Kuthy said she was devastated when she found out they were gone.
As an only child, Kuthy is still getting over the loss of her mother.
“It felt like another loss,” Kuthy said about the stolen items.
She said there are three or four generations of memorabilia in the bags that were taken, which she said weighed from 50 to 70 pounds each.
Kuthy said she assumes someone took the bags thinking they contained items of value.
However, she said the contents of the bags aren’t worth much to anyone else but are irreplaceable to her.
“I don’t wish anything bad on anyone,” Kuthy said. “I would just love for someone to return that stuff to me.”
Kuthy said she feels that in most cases, people steal because they have a deep need for something. However, she feels differently in this situation.
“Nobody needs this more than I do,” Kuthy said.
The bags contained family photos, Polish documents, blankets and clothing that belonged to Kuthy’s mother, prayer books and more.
There is a $300 cash reward for the return of her belongings.
Anyone with information on the stolen items can reach out to Kuthy at 757-831-9627.
