An Owensboro woman was killed Saturday after a vehicle she was a passenger in rolled over and she was ejected.
The Owensboro Police Department responded at 3:27 a.m. to the 2900 block of Ridgewood Street to an accident involving two vehicles.
Scotty Stewart, 51, of Owensboro was operating the vehicle when it collided with a parked car, resulting in the ejection of his passenger. The passenger, Joyce Depoyster, 54, of Owensboro, died on the scene from her injuries, according to the report issued by the OPD.
Stewart, who was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with injuries, has since been charged with first-offense aggravated DUI.
OPD’s investigation of the fatal accident is ongoing.
