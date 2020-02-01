The Owensboro Family YMCA will start accepting registrations for its new preschool program on March 2.
To enroll, children must be 3 or 4 years old by Aug. 1.
Owensboro YMCA Preschool and After Care has 18 slots available. They will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We’ve partnered a preschool with an after-care program,” said Kristi Harrison, YMCA director of child care. “So, for working parents, if they need five-day care, they can get that at the Y.”
Owensboro has several preschool options, but finding a five-day program can prove difficult, Harrison said. Facilities offer half-day programs or operate only four days a week. In addition, full-time programs often are filled and aren’t accepting new children.
The YMCA preschool will operate Aug. 12 through May 13, 2021.
The preschool will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
The after-care program will operate from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. those days and from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays.
“We did a needs assessment for the community and found that parents need all-day care at a reasonable price,” Harrison said.
Preschool prices are $150 a month for YMCA members and $200 a month for non-members. After-care prices are $325 a month for members and $400 a month for non-members.
During preschool, children will learn kindergarten-ready skills, social skills and healthy living choices.
The after-care program will be a time for physical fitness activities, such as dance, soccer, yoga, basketball and tumbling. Swim lessons will be offered two times a month.
“At 3 and 4 years old, you don’t know what they’re going to like yet,” Harrison said. “We’re going to open those doors and give them a taste of everything.”
A preschool director has been hired, and open houses will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 6 p.m. on March 6 and June 5.
Owensboro YMCA Preschool and After Care will be located on the facility’s second floor.
The YMCA operated a preschool for years, but Daviess County Public Schools offered an enrichment program for Burmese children at the YMCA the past four years. During that time, the YMCA’s preschool program took a hiatus.
As a state-licensed day care agency, the YMCA requires a child’s immunization record at the time of registration. At registration, there is a $50 fee that goes toward annual supplies.
Registration forms will be available online at owensboroymca.org, but they must be completed and turned in at the YMCA.
For more information about Owensboro YMCA Preschool and After Care, contact Harrison at 270-663-8203.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
