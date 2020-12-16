Owensboro's Kentucky BioProcessing will progress its COVID-19 vaccine candidate into adult clinical trials, according to a press release from KBP.
The announcement came following approval of the company’s Investigational New Drug application by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The enrollment of clinical trial volunteers is expected to begin soon, according to the release. The trial is designed to enroll 180 volunteers ages 18-70 with those being divided into two age groups, 18-49 and 50-70, as well as high and low dosage groups.
The press release stated that the results of the study are expected near the middle of next year, 2021 and, if positive, would allow KBP to move forward to its next study phase.
The Messenger-Inquirer reported in early March that KPB was working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine, according to the press release, was developed using “KBP’s innovative fast-growing plant technology,” which allows for more rapid production of the vaccine and the potential to have it stored at room temperature.
“Moving into human trials with both our COVID-19 and seasonal flu vaccine candidates is a significant milestone,” said Dr. David O’Reilly in the release. O’Reilly is the British American Tobacco Group’s Director of Scientific Research.
“It is our unique plant-based vaccine technology, which acts as a fast, efficient host for the production of antigens for a variety of diseases, that has enabled us to make this progress and respond to the urgent global need for safe and effective treatments and vaccines,” he said.
