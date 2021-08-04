Paducah’s National Quilt Museum's newest exhibit honors 9/11 anniversary

With the 20th anniversary of one of the United States’ darkest days approaching, Paducah’s National Quilt Museum recently debuted an exclusive exhibition dedicated to remembering 9/11 and honoring its victims.
“Never Forget: Quilts from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum” pays tribute to the 2,977 men, women and children who lost their lives in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, two decades ago through fabric art, which the museum is presenting on behalf of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, located in the World Trade Center in New York City.
The museum’s new CEO, Matt Collinsworth, is honored this powerful collection is the very first exhibit installed during his tenure.
“(The exhibit) triggered vivid memories. I immediately recalled being crowded into a barber shop on Main Street in Morehead [where he lived while working at the Kentucky Folk Art Center] which was the only spot with a TV then,” Collinsworth told The Sun. “I remember the look on everyone’s faces when the first tower collapsed.
“It’s not an easy show to view, but it’s important that we remember that day.”
Rachael Baar, the museum’s curator, is overjoyed at the opportunity to showcase such a significant tribute.
“The National Quilt Musuem is very honored and humbled to present this exclusive collection from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, particularly now as we commemorate the 20th Anniversary,” Baar said. “For so many of us who have never been to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, this exhibition is a way to pay tribute and respect to this horrific event in our American history.”
Baar added that “as a way of saying thank you,” the museum will be offering free admission to first responders and front line workers and a guest while the exhibition is at the museum.
Collinsworth complimented his team on all of their hard work and he wants as many people as possible to come see the fruits of their labor.
“Bringing the exhibition here is the culmination of two years of work and planning by the staff, and they have done a wonderful job hanging the show,” Collinsworth said. “I hope everyone in the greater Paducah region takes time over the next three months to stop in and see the exhibition. These sorts of projects are only possible thanks to our staff, our board and our supporters in Paducah and across the country.”
“Never Forget” will be on display well through the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Museumgoers will have the opportunity to view the collection through Nov. 2.
The National Quilt Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about the museum or the exhibit, visit www.quiltmuse um.org.
