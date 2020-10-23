Owensboro City Manager Nate Pagan has been elected vice president of the Southeast region for the International City/County Management Association executive board.
The formation of the new board is nothing short of exemplary, said Marc Ott, ICMA executive director.
“Each of this year’s appointees has persevered through what has objectively been one of the most challenging times in the history of the profession,” he said. “We look forward to having them continue to serve the ICMA community as expertly as they serve their own.”
The ICMA seeks to advance professional local government management worldwide through leadership, management, innovation and ethics. ICMA provides member support, publications, data and information, peer and results-oriented assistance, as well as training and professional development to more than 12,000 city, town and county experts and other individuals and organizations throughout the world.
The 21-member ICMA Board consists of the president, president-elect, 18 regional vice presidents, and the past-president; and acts in the capacity of directors, overseeing the organization’s financial, member-related and programmatic affairs, and selecting the board president. The board also enforces the organization’s code of ethics. ICMA executive board members attend four board meetings annually.
Pagan’s role will be to represent ICMA to regional associations of local government managers and maintain relationships with other affiliated organizations. ICMA recognizes five regions within the United States, each of which elects three representatives to the executive board. Three vice presidents are also elected from countries outside the U.S. Vice presidents serve staggered three-year terms, with one-third replaced annually.
For Pagan, being elected is a professional milestone, he said.
“It is an honor to be elected by my colleagues to the executive board of such a vital organization,” he said. “With a dedication to ethical, efficient, and responsive local government, ICMA is the preeminent organization for local government professionals and has been among the most formative resources throughout the course of my career. As the second Kentuckian to ever serve on the board, I am proud to represent Owensboro, Kentucky, and the Southeast region.”
