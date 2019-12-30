Pampered pets: U.S. spending on pets hit a record $72 billion in 2018

Lots of bling hangs behind Beth Chandler's bedroom door.
None of it is hers.
Every piece -- enough to start an online pet accessory business -- belongs to her three perfectly coiffed Bichon Frises: Sugar, Lincoln and Alvin.
Sugar wears feather bows in her hair all the time. The guys wear bowties.
They own seasonal outfits, Halloween costumes, and loads of collars with matching leashes.
Twelve portraits of these pampered pooches dress Chandler's living room walls. (About every three years, she takes her dogs for professional photo shoots.)
The trio eats Royal Canine dog food during the day while Chandler works. As an evening treat, she feeds them homemade breaded chicken strips.
"My son says I love the dogs more than I do him," she said, with a chuckle.
According to American Pet Products Association, pet owners across the nation spent a record $72 billion on their dogs, cats, hamsters and other pets in 2018, an increase of more than $3 billion from the previous year.
Chandler wasn't surprised to hear that.
She estimates she spends close to $400 a month on grooming, food, toys and accessories alone.
She paid a combined total of more than $4,000 for her three pups.
In the past 11 years, Chandler has spent about $8,000 on Sugar's surgeries for kidney stones, a torn ACL and urinary tract infections.
A spider bit Alvin on the neck in February, causing skin issues. For the past three months, he has needed medicated baths twice a week at a cost of $10 per treatment.
There's a doggie door in the utility room with a special ramp for the trio. They have steps leading to the brown leather sofa in the living room, where they have a fuzzy blanket to lie on and toys to chew.
Chandler's house is a pup palace.
And she is not the exception among pet owners today.
"Pets are treated like kids," said Teresa Ashley, owner of Canine Kingdom in Greenville. "They are spoiled rotten."
Canine Kingdom provides day care, boarding, training and grooming. Grooming can include brushing teeth and painting nails, Ashley explained.
Some pets are treated to a spa day. During those visits, Ashley texts owners a picture of their pets with towels wrapped around their heads.
"(Owners) love it," she said.
Her doggie day care isn't full of cages or kennels.
It's more like a living room with a couch, TV and toys. Dogs roam freely and play with each other, just like a day care for children.
Dogs are separated for feeding and overnight boarding.
Ashley opened the business in 2010. Her clientele has grown so much she's expanding into her husband's garage.
Jim Greenland of Daviess County started J. Greenland Pet Sitting a year ago. He offers pet sitting, dog walking, pet taxi services, farm and equine visits, hotel pet sitting, and pet food and supply deliveries.
Pet owners hire him to take hamsters, dogs, cats and other animals to the veterinarian when owners aren't available. He provides in-home visits while owners work or take a vacation.
"Some pet owners have anxiety when they leave their pets," Greenland said.
He's paid a flat rate for house visits. Greenland charges $15 for a 30-minute visit that includes petting, feeding and walking.
There is no hurrying. He spends quality time with each pet.
Often, he bonds with them.
"I miss seeing them. The bond is the most rewarding part of the job," Greenland said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.