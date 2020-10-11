The ongoing and oftentimes troublesome pandemic has altered the lives of many people, especially — to my way of thinking — the lives of the elderly.
Yes, I know. I’ve touched on this issue a couple of times before and would like, if I may, to dip into it one more time.
I’ve been a regular at the Owensboro Healthpark now for about three years and have found it to be a source of both pain and pleasure.
The pain comes to those of us who have spent many years developing globs of fat and trying to redesign that into a semblance of muscle. That sometimes makes you wonder if feeding birds would be a lot easier.
But there was a time when that pain came a lot easier. And that was before we were strapped down by a deadly virus and our world was literally turned upside down.
The Healthpark was a busy and popular place for health-building and some serious socializing. The latter usually came after the pain and suffering.
But now, the facility, in keeping with established state and national guidelines, is keeping its member numbers pretty well in check and the second floor where I do muscle business is often almost bare and very lonely.
It’s a lot different when you’re used to being around several elderly men who seemingly use the chairs and three-seat bench more than they do the exercise equipment. And I was one of them.
Forgive the absence of last names but I didn’t know most of those guys prior to joining up and now know them only as Tom, Ed, Don, Fred, Kenny, Bob, Chuck and a few others my mind won’t deliver.
Tom could always be found sitting in the center f the bench with his feet propped on a round table. He listened more than he talked. Ed, a very likable gent, talked a lot but a lot of what he said was not earmarked for historical importance. Bob, a former county coroner, threw in a lot of history with some of his verbal responses, and Kenny, present but not too active at the age of 94, liked to ask me stuff about my Navy career. Chuck did his muscle building with machines that would accommodate his wheelchair.
But believe me, there was a lot more sitting and relaxing than there was making improvements to the human body.
Still, regularly visiting the center today and doing my thing minus all of my buddies along that north wall makes for a long and lonely exercise stay. I want the pandemic to end have all of those guys back in their familiar roles of doing but not doing.
Sorry fellas. If allowable, I’ll let you write a column about me.
