The deaths George Floyd and Breonna Taylor did more than spawn nationwide protests against police use of force in incidents against African Americans.
Nick Rowe, chairman of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, said last week those incidents “opened an avenue to see where we are with racial inequalities in America.”
A panel of black leaders said Kentucky is also in need of change to address systemic racial inequality The state has racial disparities in education, in how black people are treated in the criminal justice system, how they can be disenfranchised by the state’s new voter ID law, and even how black and white students are treated differently when applying for college.
The panel was assembled last week for a forum sponsored by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
The panel included the president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, the founders of AntiRacism Kentucky and a policy strategist for the ACLU of Kentucky.
OJ Oleka, president of the Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities and a co-founder of AntiRacism Kentucky, said there is bias in education, such as in college admissions.
For example, Oleka said, a college admissions official will see a student from a high school with a largely black student body “and make an assumption (the student) can’t do well” in that college.
Meanwhile, a white student from a higher-status high school will be admitted to college just based on the status of the high school he or she attended, Oleka said.
“Society views black people as lower status,” Oleka said.
When asked what could be done to ensure that people have the right to vote, Sadiqa Reynolds, a former judge who now is president of Louisville Urban League, said the coming November election should take place with mail-in ballots because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Terrance Sullivan of AntiRacism Kentucky said the portal created for people to request absentee ballots for next week’s primary election “seems archaic at best,” and said the state should send ballots to eligible voters on the assumption that they plan to vote.
Last year, Gov. Andy Beshear restored the voting rights of some people with felony records, but not all.
“We also need to expand who is allowed to vote,” Sullivan said. “We have to make sure people who have paid their debt to society can vote … We need to find ways for people who want to participate in the Democratic process to participate.”
When asked about a law passed by legislators earlier this year to require a state ID to vote, Sullivan said even if the ID is free, the requirement creates hurdles to voting because a person has to apply in person, which requires transportation or taking time off work.
“The unintended consequence is you’re pricing out people from civic participation,” Sullivan said.
When asked how people advocating for black lives should respond when others say “all lives matter,” Oleka said, “The reason you have to say ‘black lives matter’ is, unfortunately, through our history, we haven’t been included in ‘all lives matter.’
“When you say, ‘all lives matter,’ there’s no guarantee you’re talking about black lives,” Oleka said.
Reynolds said, just from looking at incidents involving law enforcement and black men, from Rodney King to Philando Castile, people have seen incidents where officers have beaten or shot black men “and there were no consequences.”
King was beaten by Los Angeles police officers in 1991, which sparked riots when the officers were acquitted of wrongdoing. Castile was shot in 2016 by a Minnesota police officer who was acquitted at trial.
From those and other instances of officers or people killing black men, “We don’t have evidence in our country or state that black lives matter,” Reynolds said. “... What we are fighting for is for our lives to matter, and for there to be some consequences when we are harmed.”
Racism is often systemic, from black students being suspended more than white students, to the criminal justice system where the crimes that require a judge to transfer a juvenile to adult court are charged more against black juveniles than white, the panel members said. Black communities need more resources to overcome systemic racism, and policies with racist outcomes need to be changed, the panel said.
While the groups the panelists represent do good work, “the most meaningful thing we will ever do is change the policy that creates the need for the work,” Reynolds said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
