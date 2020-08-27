A panel of people who struggled with substance abuse disorder, found help in treatment and now work in recovery and civil rights said Wednesday that both the state and businesses can provide assistance to people for people in treatment.
Specifically, panelists said the state needs still more treatment and recovery programs to meet the need. Also, a panelist from the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky said courts should divert more people out of jails and into treatment, adding that an emphasis needs to be put on addressing the traumas that often lead to substance abuse.
The panel was organized by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s Kentucky Comeback program, which is geared toward changing the way the state addresses addiction and criminal justice. The panelists said employers can have a role in helping people in recovery by hiring those who are in programs. Some businesses partner with recovery programs to hire clients.
A factor in substance abuse is trauma, and the panelists all described early childhoods of either having lived in poverty or having parents affected by substance abuse or depression. Addiction eventually led everyone on the panel to jail or prison.
“I was never asked if I needed help” with addiction while incarcerated, said Amanda Hall, political strategist for the ACLU of Kentucky. “Everyone knew I did. But, back then, there weren’t the resources.
“I was locked up for over a year and was on a waiting list the whole time” for treatment, Hall said. Rickey Green, a Louisville business owner, said he had a similar experience and was only able to get into a program because his grandmother visited their area Drug Court session every week for six months to ask if a bed was available for him.
“That is still happening,” Green said. “I think we need more access to long-term care.”
When asked how businesses should think of hiring people in recovery, David Tarullo, founder of Louisville treatment center The Revolution in Counseling, said, “It’s probably not a good idea to hire someone with an active addiction.”
People early in treatment are at risk of relapse, Tarullo said. But after a person has been in recovery for about a year, “I can say they would be as good of an employee as anyone else in the world,” Tarullo said.
Hall said part of the state’s focus should be on prevention, particularly helping young people deal with trauma. “Often, we try to be reactive as opposed to proactive,” she said.
“In Kentucky, children are number two in the nation for having a parent who is incarcerated” and first in the nation in the number of kids being raised by someone other than a parent, Hall said.
In addition to providing more treatment options and more emphasis on trauma care, the state should increase diversion from jail to treatment and remove barriers that prevent people from improving their lives after they are released from the Department of Corrections, she said.
For example, people with felony records are not eligible for Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship dollars for college, Hall said.
“We can’t say … ‘pull yourself up,’ when we are cutting every way to do that,” Hall said.
Businesses should partner with substance abuse treatment programs to provide people in recovery with employment, Tarullo said. Green said people who have been in recovery have skills that would be a benefit in business, because they learned how to survive as addicts in ways that will help them overcome obstacles as employees.
“You get the wheel turning in the right direction, we are an asset,” Green said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
