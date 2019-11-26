Detours are finally over on Kentucky 81.
The Panther Creek bridge reopened to traffic this morning.
It was badly damaged in August when the beams were struck by scrap metal hanging off the trailer of a passing truck.
During the past six weeks, a contractor replaced portions of the bridge and other sections were heat-straightened back into shape, the state said.
Approximately 5,200 vehicles normally cross the bridge on a daily basis.
They've been rerouted on a detour along Kentucky 554 since August.
The bridge is 85 years old.
And the state said bridges typically have a life-span of 75 years.
