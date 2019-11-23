The state highway department said work on the Kentucky 81 bridge over Panther Creek is rapidly coming to a conclusion and the hope is to have it open by Thanksgiving.
A highway department spokeswoman said Friday she could not say exactly which day the bridge would reopen. When work began on Oct. 28, the project was expected to take five to six weeks.
“We are anxious to get it done and open,” said Keirsten Jaggers, public information officer for the highway department’s Madisonville office, which covers Owensboro. “... We were really wanting to get the road done before Thanksgiving.”
That bridge has been out of service since August when an overloaded truck carrying scrap metal attempted to cross it. Metal at the top of the bridge struck the beams, causing them to bend. The truck’s driver was fined for cargo height violations.
Jaggers said the highway department’s district office has received calls from people angry about the bridge being unavailable. A highway department press release says the bridge is normally used by about 5,200 vehicles each day.
Since the bridge was closed, people have been detoured around the area.
“It’s a long detour,” Jaggers said Friday. “You’re taking all the traffic from 81 and putting it on a smaller route.”
The detour around the bridge includes Kentucky 554 and Todd Bridge Road, which connects with U.S. 431. Lt. Scott Wedding, a member of the command staff at the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, said the detour has caused delays during morning and evening hours at the intersection of Kentucky 554 and U.S. 431. Traffic would back up slightly as people waited at 554 to turn left on U.S. 431 toward Owensboro, Wedding said.
“It was never more than five to six (vehicles) deep,” Wedding said. The delay “was never more than six to eight minutes.
“But we never had any major accidents” caused by the detour, Wedding said. The sheriff’s office has also received complaints about speeding on Todd Bridge Road because of the detour, he said.
“Todd Bridge Road is getting more traffic because of (the detour),” Wedding said.
Highway department officials assessed the bridge, which was built in the 1930s, to determine if it could be repaired or needed to be replaced. The company doing the work, Judy C. Harp Co., is heating the damaged beams and bending them back into shape. The department decided to have the bridge repaired because of its historical significance, Jaggers said previously.
On Friday, Jaggers said the contractor is “working really hard to get it open prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.” Of the work, she said, “they did replace some pieces, but for the most part, it was repairing what was already there.”
Although Jaggers couldn’t say which day the bridge will reopen, the public will be notified when the bridge is ready.
“Hopefully ... we’ll have it open and traffic will resume back to normal,” Jaggers said.
