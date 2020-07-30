After months of repair work, Panther Creek Bridge reopened to the public on Wednesday.
Repairs to the bridge began two weeks after a raised boom on a delivery truck damaged the structure on May 18 for a second time in two years. Initially, it was thought that the bridge would need to be completely replaced, but as engineers looked deeper into the issues resulting from the crash, they decided it could be safely repaired.
Its completion ahead of schedule was a relief to county officials, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“I was out there last week to talk to the contractors and they were putting the last beam in place and were awaiting the state’s inspection,” he said. “I am pleased that it is open. They raised the trusses resulting in a higher clearance, so hopefully, it won’t get hit again. It is opening just in time for the possibility of reopening schools and for our agricultural community. I want to particularly thank Rep. Suzanne Miles and Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.”
The 246-foot structure, with a 109-foot main span and a 6-panel Pratt through-truss design, opened to traffic in 1934 and has undergone various forms of work in recent years, including an extensive painting and maintenance project in the fall of 2018, and repairs in August 2019 after being struck by an overloaded truck. About 5,200 vehicles cross the bridge each day.
Officials originally anticipated completion for some time in the fall. By mid-July, officials with Jim Smith Contracting indicated that the $241,340 project could be completed earlier than expected, due in large part to good weather. For Daviess County residents and others that utilize the structure, being able to open the bridge ahead of schedule was exciting, said Keirsten Jaggers, KYTC District 2 public information officer.
“Hopefully we won’t run into any more problems in terms of something hitting the top of the bridge because we gave it 2 feet of additional clearance,” she said. “I hope the additional clearance will prevent additional bridge hit. 5,200 people cross that bridge daily and need it to stay open and that is what we want to do. I think our contractors were working early and diligently and were ahead of time by over a month.”
