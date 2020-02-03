The Pleasant Grove School at Panther Creek Park will be closed to the public for the foreseeable future because of a collapsed floor.
The school, built in 1876, was relocated to Panther Creek in 1996 at the behest of Carrie Keugel, who had attended the school in her youth.
Failing floor joists are the reason behind the collapse, said Ross Leigh, Daviess County Parks and Recreation director.
“Based on our initial investigation, the floor joists are old,” he said. “How old, we do not know. They could be the original from 1876 or someone could have replaced them in the early 1900s when the structure was repurposed.”
The original location of the school was at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at 5664 Kentucky 56. Serving as the precursor to Sorgho Elementary School, the school served students ranging from first to eighth grades and was repurposed to house Sorgho’s custodian in 1936, said Leigh.
“The building was remodeled to fit the needs of living quarters — plumbing, bathrooms, fireplaces, vinyl siding, chimneys, etc,” he said. “Once it was brought to the park, the chimneys were removed along with the fixtures, the added walls and the roof. The exterior walls were reconstructed with the original materials and a metal roof was added. Based on a quote from J.D. Tong Construction in 1995, the restoration was $40,000.”
As for the restoration of the floor, the parks department has not made it that far in the process, Leigh said.
“The ground under the schoolhouse is dry and there is no leak in the roof,” he said. “It was inevitable that eventually that the floor joists would fail. We have cut a hole under the teacher’s desk at the head of the classroom to expose the trouble area. Now, it is determining if the remaining joists are as old as the ones we exposed.”
While the floor restoration will require a bit of work, the hope is that the perimeter walls and the remainder of the structure are as strong as they seem, he said.
“The walls of the structure still seem to be in great shape. We know the roof is,” he said. “Hopefully it will only be the floor that needs attention. The perimeter has been replaced based on our notes, we would be able to do new joists, connect them to those walls and do some work on the flooring.
“Worst case scenario is when we get back to that outside wall and cut the floor back and find out that those main beams are deteriorated as well as those floor joists, then we have a big renovation. We haven’t done that process as of yet. It is locked, it’s safe and closed to the public for the time being. From the outside, you wouldn’t notice the difference.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.