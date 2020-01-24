In 2019, Christmas at Panther Creek Park brought in $20,840 in revenue.
In all, despite the event’s $2 ticket increase from previous years, there were 3,472 vehicles that toured the park’s light display, raising $10,415.53 over the holidays.
That meant five local nonprofits earned more than $2,000 during the event’s five-week run.
Traditionally, the entrance fee for holiday spectators has been $3 per carload, but this year, in an effort to not only provide local nonprofits with a greater opportunity to raise funds but continue to evolve the event, the department, along with Daviess Fiscal Court, increased the fee to $5.
This year’s participants were the Burns Middle School Dance Team, Daviess County Diabetes Coalition, Sorgho Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization, St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter and the Knights of Columbus Bishop Soenneker Council No. 10725.
While those organizations are always grateful for the end of the year fundraising opportunity, the event, over its 16-year history, has brought in more than $163,000 with $81,847 being earned by over 75 local nonprofits. For Parks and Recreation Director Ross Leigh, the impact has been incredible.
“It was never created to be able to do this,” he said. “Our original goal was to get people to Panther Creek Park. It is an awe inspiring opportunity whenever you look at the collective total over the past 16 years. Obviously we are right over $163,000 that has been collected and then you figure that almost $82,000 of that has gone to 75 different organizations. Not only are families able to go out and enjoy themselves at Christmas at Panther Creek and make that a tradition, but they are also able to support a lot of different nonprofit organizations.”
