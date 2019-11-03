LEXINGTON -- Daviess County did about all it could against what was the near-consensus top boys' soccer team in Kentucky.
The Panthers and Lexington Henry Clay were scoreless through 51 minutes of the KHSAA state championship soccer game, but the Blue Devils were able to find the back of the net twice over the last 28 minutes for a 2-0 win.
That earned Henry Clay the state soccer crown.
DC ended its season at 21-3-2, but also reached the state championship game for the third time in four years.
The Panthers had the right game plan -- play a strong defensive strategy that would keep Henry Clay's chances to a minimum -- and it got them through more than 50 minutes.
"Our game plan was to either be tied or within a goal in the last 15 minutes, and that's exactly what we were," DC boys' coach Doug Sandifer said.
DC changed its defensive formation to get more people in spots closer to the goal. Bay La, Nate Dailey, Jackson Goddard, Hayden Glover, Davian Clark and Declan Armistead were in the defensive rotation in front of keeper Cody Clark.
"We played two center backs, two holding mids in front of him, dropped our outside forwards back," Sandifer said. "We moved Hunter Clark to the center forward. They had so many weapons, I didn't feel like we could (go one on one) all over the field.
"They're just good, and they're dangerous everywhere. We weren't going to get in a scoring fest with them, they would've blown our doors off. We wanted it low scoring."
Henry Clay got its chance in the 52nd minute when Cayden Rose got a corner kick. Rose went for a curving shot at the goal, instead of trying to put it in the goal box in front. The ball went to the far post and curled in, giving Henry Clay the lead.
"He never tries that," Henry Clay coach Jason Behler said of the corner that was actually an intended scoring chance. "I've never seen him play that ball or try that. I did not tell him to do that, I'm sure glad he did."
DC's defensive players did a fine job of keeping the ball in front of them and not getting beat by numbers often.
"It's a style that's difficult to break down. They don't let anything in behind, there are all sorts of numbers in the box, there were times when we had opportunities in the first half that we missed," Behler said. "When you go in at halftime 0-0, you feel like you should be winning. We didn't have a lot of great opportunities in the second half, to be honest."
Henry Clay got an insurance goal from Tahj Jairam in the 78th minute. The Blue Devils finished 25-1-3.
Henry Clay got 17 shots while DC managed three. Clark made six saves, several of them in the big-time category, for the Panthers.
"We had a few half chances, nothing great, playing kind of a defensive formation, but the second half we were going to open it up late if we were within a goal," Sandifer said. "The game plan played out perfectly in my book. We won the first 60 minutes. For 75 minutes, our game plan was working.
"We just couldn't punch that tying goal in."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.