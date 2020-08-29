I keep trying to imagine how I would have felt, but the truth is, I don’t know.
There are some things I would have embraced … other things I would have hated about the way school started this year, with the majority of kids learning from home instead of in the classroom.
I would have loved the opportunity to work independently, and to read and complete assignments on my own. Even as a young child, I’ve always done best when someone has pointed me in a general direction and then let me go on my own, especially if there were no restrictions or predetermined expectations on where I might eventually end up.
It would have been amazing to take advantage of technology that would have sounded like science fiction when I was a kid.
Who knows what fields of study or career paths I would have explored if I’d had the opportunity to take a virtual tour through the Louvre or the Metropolitan Museum of Art? Or if astronomy, meteorology or historic events had been brought to life right before my eyes? These are all things I’m interested in, but the dusty, snoozy textbooks and scratchy filmstrips of my educational career did little to nurture.
On the other hand, I would have been terrified by the very idea of trying to navigate technology for fear that I would not be able to log in to the right place at the right time, or my keyboard would freeze up, or some other technological disaster would strike. I was so shy that the very idea of calling attention to myself in any way, even by just asking a teacher for help, would have been horrifying. I would have just sat there in agonized silence while the class went blithely along without me. (I know this comes as a shock to the guys who work in the tech department at my workplace, who know I have no hesitation whatsoever about crying on their shoulders about every little glitch.)
It would have been great to not have to worry about withering under the social status spotlight of the lunch period, where other kids seemed to cluster effortlessly into happy, chattering cliques of friends while I shuffled awkwardly and aimlessly around, pretending to look for an imaginary friend who was absent that day. But on the other hand, whatever I could have scrounged up in my kitchen would not have compared to the delicious and nutritious meals that are still be served up curbside at schools across our community.
I would have cringed to see what I look like on those Hollywood Squares style setups where the faces of everyone in the class are checkerboarded on the computer screen. Never mind that “hair and makeup” were never my strong suits. I cannot think of a single area in my childhood home that would have provided an attractive background. I guess it would have been a choice between the laundry drying on racks straddling the furnace vent in the dining room, or maybe some cheap posters thumbtacked to my bedroom wall. Probably the best option would have been one of the two bookcases that were crammed into our tiny little house. One was my Mom’s, filled with mystery novels by Agatha Christie and Rex Stout, but the bottom shelf was lined with a set of encyclopedias that, even at the time, were old and out of date. I think my aunt gave them to us when she updated to a more current set. The other bookshelf was mine, all mine, stuffed to overflowing with paperbacks at purchased at the Moneytree or through Scholastic book sales. (I am not embarrassed to admit that I still have most of those books.)
So here’s the thing:
As is always the case, the real “life lessons” that we learn have far more to do with our own attitudes and actions than with our circumstances. Although I am not sure how I would have responded as a student, I can say with confidence that I know how my Mom would have responded: With quiet reassurance, encouraging me to do my best, and to feel secure in the knowledge that this, too, shall pass.
I hope every child in our community has a teacher like my mom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.