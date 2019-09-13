Parking lot preparations

Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com Jake Gentry of Elite Line Striping paints a handicapped parking box on Thursday on new asphalt sealer in the parking lot at New Life Church. Gentry and the other workers were battling the heat index of up around 100 degrees including the heat coming off the asphalt surface.

 Alan Warren

